CT sponsors celebration of women in business

ASB Awards

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Sarah Urquhart (left) and Michelle Fallon (right) of CT with Ailsa Stinson, ASB president (centre)

Accountancy and business advisory firm CT has been announced as the headline sponsor of the Association of Scottish Businesswomen (ASB) 30th Anniversary Celebration & Awards, which takes place in Edinburgh next month.

The event, which will welcome female company founders and businesswomen from all parts of Scotland, is being held in the capital on Friday, 13 November at Virgin Hotel Edinburgh.

Along with an awards programme recognising key achievements of Scottish businesswomen, the gathering will also celebrate the progress of females in the business community over the past 30 years since the founding of the ASB.

The organisation was established in 1996 at a time when women working at a senior level in professions such as banking, accountancy and law were often isolated in their roles with few female counterparts around them to share experiences.

The ASB’s founding President, Tessa Simpson, will speak at the event and outline how the landscape has evolved over those three decades with more women now in corporate leadership roles alongside a significant increase in female entrepreneurs launching their own businesses.

She will also set out some of the key challenges facing women in business including the low level of investment currently going into female-founded companies in Scotland.

ASB’s current president, Ailsa Stinson, said: “As accountants and business advisers who work closely with many female-founders, we’re delighted to announce CT as our headline sponsor for our 30th Anniversary Celebration & Awards.

“Thirty years ago, ASB was created because women reaching senior positions were few and far between and often found themselves isolated as the sole female in a leadership role.

“We look forward to celebrating the progress of women over the past 30 years while also highlighting key challenges still facing females in Scotland business community where the ASB is focused on creating a stronger and better-connected ecosystem.”

Michelle Fallon, a tax partner at CT said: “For 30 years the ASB has been unwavering in its commitment to improving the landscape for businesswomen across Scotland.

“We are proud to be closely associated with next month’s Celebration and Awards event which will underline the organisation’s positive impact towards the success of Scottish female founders and women in leadership roles over the past three decades.”