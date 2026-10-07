Scottish Beer Awards
Brewers raise a glass to best beers in Scotland
Scotland’s brewing industry came together as the 2026 Scottish Beer Awards were revealed during the Beer Matters Conference.
Breweries from across the country were recognised across a wide range of categories celebrating outstanding beers, brewing excellence, branding and the wider beer experience.
Brew Toon claimed one of the day’s biggest honours, taking home Scottish Brewery of the Year, sponsored by BarthHaas, following a successful awards which also saw the Peterhead brewery collect a number of Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
Brew Toon’s Gold medal wins included Wired to the Toon in Best Strong Beer, Tanfield Export in Best British Style Ale, Everlasting Tropical in Best Sour Beer and Weekend Spooker in Best Lager, sponsored by Avani Solutions.
It was also a successful awards for Williams Bros Brewing Co, which collected Gold for Ginger in Best Low Alcohol Beer and March of the Penguins in Best Porter or Stout, alongside a string of Silver and Bronze medals.
Stewart Brewing celebrated success both on and off the judging table, winning Excellence in Branding and Best Beer Destination, sponsored by eKeg. The brewery also took Gold in Best IPA, sponsored by Diversey – A Solenis Company, for New Relic.
Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries secured both Gold and Silver in the Best Pilsner category, sponsored by eKeg, with Tennent’s 1885 Export Lager taking the top award ahead of Tennent’s Bavarian Pilsner.
Other Gold winners included Cross Borders Brewing Company, whose India Pale Ale was named Best Session Beer, sponsored by CERTUSS, while BrewDog’s Krush Test Dummy took Gold for Best Juicy or Hazy Beer.
The growing low and no-alcohol sector was also recognised, with Brew Toon’s Unwired to the Toon winning Gold for Best No Alcohol Beer, sponsored by Core Beverage Equipment, and Williams Bros Brewing Co taking the Best Low Alcohol Beer title with Ginger.
The Scottish Beer Awards held at at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central, were presented as part of Beer Matters, bringing Scotland’s brewing sector together for a day of discussion, insight and networking focused on the opportunities and challenges facing the industry.
The conference featured industry experts and speakers examining the future of beer, changing consumer behaviour, innovation, low and no alcohol, and how breweries can adapt and thrive in an evolving market.
2026 Scottish Beer Awards – Winners
Scottish Brewery of the Year – sponsored by BarthHaas
Winner: Brew Toon
Best Beer Destination – sponsored by eKeg
Winner: Stewart Brewing
Excellence in Branding
Winner: Stewart Brewing
Best No Alcohol Beer – sponsored by Core Beverage Equipment
Gold: Brew Toon – Unwired to the Toon
Silver: Stewart Brewing – Scot Free Pale
Bronze: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Joker AF
Best Low Alcohol Beer
Gold: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Ginger
Silver: Brew Toon – St Clements
Bronze: Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries – Tennent’s Tops
Best Session Beer – sponsored by CERTUSS
Gold: Cross Borders Brewing Company – India Pale Ale
Silver: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Caesar Augustus
Bronze: Stewart Brewing – Session IPA
Best British Style Ale
Gold: Brew Toon – Tanfield Export
Silver: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Joker IPA
Bronze: Stewart Brewing – Pacific Breeze
Best IPA – sponsored by Diversey, a Solenis Company
Gold: Stewart Brewing – New Relic
Silver: Stewart Brewing – Radical Road
Bronze: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Tin Man
Best Porter or Stout
Gold: Williams Bros Brewing Co – March of the Penguins
Silver: Brew Toon – Ultra Black
Bronze: BrewDog – Black Heart
Best Strong Beer
Gold: Brew Toon – Wired to the Toon
Silver: Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries – Innis & Gunn Original
Bronze: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Sapien
Best Fruit or Spiced Beer
Gold: BrewDog – Hazy Jane Tropical
Silver: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Orange Ginger
Bronze: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Rhubarb Ginger
Best Sour Beer
Gold: Brew Toon – Everlasting Tropical
Silver: Brew Toon – Triple Berry
Bronze: Drygate Brewing Co – Sama Sama
Best Juicy or Hazy Beer
Gold: BrewDog – Krush Test Dummy
Silver: Brew Toon – Juicy Belter
Bronze: Stewart Brewing – Hazy Daze
Best Pilsner – sponsored by eKeg
Gold: Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries – Tennent’s 1885 Export Lager
Silver: Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries – Tennent’s Bavarian Pilsner
Bronze: Cold Town Beer – Doddie Beir
Best Lager – sponsored by Avani Solutions
Gold: Brew Toon – Weekend Spooker
Silver: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Craft Lager
Bronze: Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries – Tennent’s Lager