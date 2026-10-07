Brewers raise a glass to best beers in Scotland

Scottish Beer Awards

By a Daily Business reporter |

Winners of the 2026 Scottish Beer Awards

Scotland’s brewing industry came together as the 2026 Scottish Beer Awards were revealed during the Beer Matters Conference.

Breweries from across the country were recognised across a wide range of categories celebrating outstanding beers, brewing excellence, branding and the wider beer experience.

Brew Toon claimed one of the day’s biggest honours, taking home Scottish Brewery of the Year, sponsored by BarthHaas, following a successful awards which also saw the Peterhead brewery collect a number of Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

Brew Toon’s Gold medal wins included Wired to the Toon in Best Strong Beer, Tanfield Export in Best British Style Ale, Everlasting Tropical in Best Sour Beer and Weekend Spooker in Best Lager, sponsored by Avani Solutions.

It was also a successful awards for Williams Bros Brewing Co, which collected Gold for Ginger in Best Low Alcohol Beer and March of the Penguins in Best Porter or Stout, alongside a string of Silver and Bronze medals.

Stewart Brewing celebrated success both on and off the judging table, winning Excellence in Branding and Best Beer Destination, sponsored by eKeg. The brewery also took Gold in Best IPA, sponsored by Diversey – A Solenis Company, for New Relic.

Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries secured both Gold and Silver in the Best Pilsner category, sponsored by eKeg, with Tennent’s 1885 Export Lager taking the top award ahead of Tennent’s Bavarian Pilsner.

Other Gold winners included Cross Borders Brewing Company, whose India Pale Ale was named Best Session Beer, sponsored by CERTUSS, while BrewDog’s Krush Test Dummy took Gold for Best Juicy or Hazy Beer.

The growing low and no-alcohol sector was also recognised, with Brew Toon’s Unwired to the Toon winning Gold for Best No Alcohol Beer, sponsored by Core Beverage Equipment, and Williams Bros Brewing Co taking the Best Low Alcohol Beer title with Ginger.

The Scottish Beer Awards held at at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central, were presented as part of Beer Matters, bringing Scotland’s brewing sector together for a day of discussion, insight and networking focused on the opportunities and challenges facing the industry.

The conference featured industry experts and speakers examining the future of beer, changing consumer behaviour, innovation, low and no alcohol, and how breweries can adapt and thrive in an evolving market.

2026 Scottish Beer Awards – Winners

Scottish Brewery of the Year – sponsored by BarthHaas

Winner: Brew Toon

Best Beer Destination – sponsored by eKeg

Winner: Stewart Brewing

Excellence in Branding

Winner: Stewart Brewing

Best No Alcohol Beer – sponsored by Core Beverage Equipment

Gold: Brew Toon – Unwired to the Toon

Silver: Stewart Brewing – Scot Free Pale

Bronze: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Joker AF

Best Low Alcohol Beer

Gold: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Ginger

Silver: Brew Toon – St Clements

Bronze: Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries – Tennent’s Tops

Best Session Beer – sponsored by CERTUSS

Gold: Cross Borders Brewing Company – India Pale Ale

Silver: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Caesar Augustus

Bronze: Stewart Brewing – Session IPA

Best British Style Ale

Gold: Brew Toon – Tanfield Export

Silver: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Joker IPA

Bronze: Stewart Brewing – Pacific Breeze

Best IPA – sponsored by Diversey, a Solenis Company

Gold: Stewart Brewing – New Relic

Silver: Stewart Brewing – Radical Road

Bronze: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Tin Man

Best Porter or Stout

Gold: Williams Bros Brewing Co – March of the Penguins

Silver: Brew Toon – Ultra Black

Bronze: BrewDog – Black Heart

Best Strong Beer

Gold: Brew Toon – Wired to the Toon

Silver: Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries – Innis & Gunn Original

Bronze: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Sapien

Best Fruit or Spiced Beer

Gold: BrewDog – Hazy Jane Tropical

Silver: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Orange Ginger

Bronze: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Rhubarb Ginger

Best Sour Beer

Gold: Brew Toon – Everlasting Tropical

Silver: Brew Toon – Triple Berry

Bronze: Drygate Brewing Co – Sama Sama

Best Juicy or Hazy Beer

Gold: BrewDog – Krush Test Dummy

Silver: Brew Toon – Juicy Belter

Bronze: Stewart Brewing – Hazy Daze

Best Pilsner – sponsored by eKeg

Gold: Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries – Tennent’s 1885 Export Lager

Silver: Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries – Tennent’s Bavarian Pilsner

Bronze: Cold Town Beer – Doddie Beir

Best Lager – sponsored by Avani Solutions

Gold: Brew Toon – Weekend Spooker

Silver: Williams Bros Brewing Co – Craft Lager

Bronze: Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries – Tennent’s Lager