Hunt cuts NICs, lifts pensions, freezes alcohol duty

Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt delivering his Autumn Statement

Pensioners, hospitality outlets and the self-employed were among the big winners from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as he unveiled a range of tax reliefs to help the economy and ease the cost of living.

National insurance contributions will be cut by 2% for 27 million workers – saving £450 a year – and Class 2 contributions paid by the self-employed earning more than £12,570 will be scrapped, saving the average self-employed person £192 a year.

Mr Hunt honoured the government’s commitment to the pensions triple lock by raising the state pension from next April by 8.5% in line with wages growth in September. He said he will consult on giving people one pension pot for life. Benefits will increase next year by 6.7%, the inflation rate for September.

All alcohol duties are frozen until 1 August next year, a potential pointer to a general election next summer.

Mr Hunt also unlocked £20 billion of investment to tackle Britain’s low level of productivity which did not rely on additional borrowing.

He announced a NatWest retail share offer to sell off the taxpayers’ remaining stake in what was formerly Royal Bank of Scotland following the bail-out in 2008. Referring to the British Gas privatisation campaign in the 1980s, he said it was ‘time to get Sid investing again’.

Among 110 measures to “help grow the economy” he announced £500 million to fund innovation centres “to make the UK an AI powerhouse”.

There was further help on late payments and on business rates for small firms in England. This will mean extending the 75% discount on business rates of up to £110,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses for another year, also in England.

Hunt says these measures will save the average independent shop over £20,000 and the average independent pub over £12,800 next year.

He will raise the supply of apprentices, increase the number of houses being built and speed up the planning process [also in England].

Financial incentives for Investment Zones and tax reliefs for Freeports will be extended from five to 10 years.

Full expensing – introduced as a temporary measure by Rishi Sunak during his time as Chancellor to offset investment against tax – is extended to 2026.

There will be £975m for aerospace firms, £520m for life sciences like medical research companies, and 960m for the new green industry firms.

“Taken together across our fastest-growing innovation sectors, this support for manufacturing alone will attract an estimated £2bn of additional investment a year over the next decade,” he said.

He reminded the house that he and the Prime Minister had met their pledge to halve inflation within a year as the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that the growth in prices will fall to 2.8% by the end of next year.

The economy is 1.8% higher than pre-pandemic levels, he said, but the OBR says growth has been downgraded from 1.8% next year to 0.7%.

… more follows