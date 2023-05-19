Wilson paid £500,000 following CSP departure

Payout revealed

Andrew Wilson, left, with Malcolm Robertson

Andrew Wilson, who co-founded the PR and public affairs agency Charlotte Street Partners almost a decade ago, is receiving £500,000 for his shares after resigning from the business.

The terms of Mr Wilson’s departure were disclosed in abbreviated company accounts which show there was a buyback of 4,060 shares with a total value of £500,000 payable over two years.

He is understood to have held 32.5% of the stock, suggesting a company value of about £1.5m.

Mr Wilson announced in February that he would be leaving Edinburgh-based CSP and it was later announced he was joining the UK arm of Spanish bank Santander as director of corporate communications and responsible banking.

The former SNP MSP and Royal Bank of Scotland communications executive set up CSP with ex-BAA comms chief Malcolm Robertson in 2014.

Their parting was entirely amicable, with Mr Wilson stating that he had “been thinking for some time about what I want to do with the next part of my career, while continuing to contribute to the many organisations that I care about deeply.”

Mr Wilson, who was also a former deputy chief economist at RBS, chaired the SNP’s Sustainable Growth Commission for former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in 2018.