Andrew Wilson to leave Charlotte Street Partners

Media move

Andrew Wilson, left with Malcolm Robertson

Andrew Wilson, co-founder of the strategic communications consultancy Charlotte Street Partners, is to leave the company this month to pursue new opportunities.

The agency, which is based in Edinburgh, was launched in 2014 by the former SNP MSP and Royal Bank of Scotland communications executive together with ex-BAA comms chief Malcolm Robertson. It was chaired by the investment banker Sir Angus Grossart who died last May.

Mr Wilson, who was also a former deputy chief economist at RBS, chaired the SNP’s Sustainable Growth Commission for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in 2018 and his announcement has prompted speculation of a return to politics.

He said: “After almost a decade growing Charlotte Street Partners, I think it is a good time for a new chapter in my career and life.

“It has been a privilege to build the firm with Malcolm and our outstanding board of directors, including the late and much missed Sir Angus Grossart. We have worked with the very best colleagues over the years and have been privileged to serve excellent clients in every sector and with varied challenges. It has been such a pleasure doing so.

“I have been thinking for some time about what I want to do with the next part of my career, while continuing to contribute to the many organisations that I care about deeply. This thought has led me to a change.

“I am very grateful to Malcolm and the board for supporting my decision to move on and I leave the company in rude health, with a highly talented team working with a great group of clients.”

Mr Robertson said: “Andrew has played an immeasurable role in building this business, which began with a shared ambition to create a new communications agency providing quality advice and services to the Scottish and UK markets, from Edinburgh.

“We have achieved a great deal together over the last 10 years, not least in assembling an excellent team and I’m looking forward to working with them to build further on our success to date.

“While I am sad that Andrew is leaving us, he will always be an important part of the company he helped create and I understand his desire to do other things. We all wish him all the very best.”