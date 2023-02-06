Wilson takes up comms role with Santander UK

Media move

Andrew Wilson: new job

Andrew Wilson, who last week announced he was leaving Charlotte Street Partners, is joining Santander UK as director of corporate communications and responsible banking.

The Spain-headquartered bank said he will join next month and will also sit on its UK executive committee.

Mr Wilson is a former deputy chief economist and communications executive at Royal Bank of Scotland before co-founding Charlotte Street Partners in 2014. Before that he was a member of the Scottish Parliament and led a number of strategic initiatives for the Scottish National Party.

He surprised the media sector with his unexpected departure from Charlotte Street Partners which he set up with former BAA comms executive Malcolm Robertson, son of Lord (George) Robertson.

In a social media post, Mr Wilson referred to Santander as a “really impressive organisation” with a “superb team”, adding: “A new chapter of life at such an important time for the economy and society. Am so grateful for the opportunity.”

As well as providing strategic leadership and advice across all of Santander’s corporate communications activities he will lead the development of the bank’s sustainability and education programmes.

He was head of the transition team at RBS when it joined with Santander and Benelux bank Fortis in the infamous and ultimately disastrous €71 billion acquisition of Dutch bank ABN Amro in 2007 which played a part in RBS’s downfall.

Santander UK CEO, Mike Regnier, said: “Andrew has a unique combination of experience that will be a huge asset right across the bank.

“He is joining us at a very interesting time in the wider political and economic landscape and his perspective will help us shape the way in which we continue to support our customers at this time and into the future. I am looking forward to working with him.”