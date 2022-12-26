First franchise move in CleanTEC expansion drive

Borders boost

John Ross: ‘milestone’ (pic: Terry Murden)

An East Lothian cleaning specialist has expanded into the Borders after securing its first franchise deal, providing a springboard into other regions.

Following the rollout of a new business model, Wallyford-based CleanTEC is broadening its reach and will now service customers from its base in Gordon, Berwickshire.

Managing director John Ross described the expansion move as a “milestone” for the business.

“Expanding the business in this way has been part of a longer-term strategy and after restructuring how the business is run in the wake of the pandemic, I’m delighted to see it come to fruition,” he said.

“A lot of work has been put in by a lot of people to get us to this stage but this is only the start. I’m excited about what 2023 has in store for us as we look to grow our presence in other areas of the country”.

Craig Martin will be heading up the Borders operation.

“I want to create opportunities for people, inspire people to work for themselves, and it gives me great satisfaction to see them grow within the business, said Mr Ross.

“I’m committed to guiding and supporting franchisees on an ongoing basis and it’s a new part of the business which I’m incredibly enthusiastic about.”