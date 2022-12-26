Boxing Day shops footfall well down on 2019

Christmas sales

Shops had been hoping for a Boxing Day uplift

Boxing Day shoppers were up sharply on last year but were a third lower than in pre-pandemic 2019 as the cost of living squeeze and rail strikes hit footfall.

Retail industry analyst Springboard said footfall was up by as much as 60% in high streets and 46.6% in shopping centres compared to Boxing Day 2021, but overall levels were around 30.5% lower than the same day three years ago.

According to Springboard, Scotland saw the lowest year-on-year increase in footfall of any UK nation, with a 27.4% on last year – a trend the firm put down to “far less favourable” weather conditions.

Last December, Covid rules are thought to have impacted shoppers, with restrictions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, including wearing masks in all shops and limiting indoor group sizes to six.

While footfall is up on 2021 shoppers intend to spend less. Barclaycard Payments saids the average shopper intends to buy £229 worth of items in the post-Christmas sales period – a reduction of £18 compared with 2021.

Personal technology items were the most sought-after by those questioned about the post-Christmas sales, at 42% of consumers.

Food and drink items are also expected to be popular, according to the credit card business.