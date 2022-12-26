Online pharmacist Phlo raises Series A funding

Investment round

Nadeem Sarwar: emotional journey (pic: Terry Murden)

Online pharmacist Phlo has raised undisclosed Series A funding for the company and its infrastructure platform Phlo Connect.

Phlo was launched in Glasgow in 2019 and has 50 staff, including operations in Renfrew Street, as well as units in London and Birmingham. All of its business is conducted south of the border.

It has raised £6.7m in funding over eight rounds, its most recent in October 2020 from an equity crowdfunding round. The Series A funding process has been advised by Addleshaw Goddard.

Founder and CEO Nadeem Sarwar said: “It’s been an emotional journey for us all.”

He said full details of the Series A funding will be announced next month.