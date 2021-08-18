Hay to head Grant Thornton tax team as partner

Accountancy

Advisory firm Grant Thornton has appointed Jill Hay as a tax partner in its Scottish practice.

Ms Hay (pictured) brings more than 20 years’ experience and will head up a tax team of 35 which provides advice to a wide variety of clients.

Originally from Glasgow, Ms Hay joins Grant Thornton from Deloitte. In recent years, her focus has been on working hand in hand with large, international businesses.

Ms Hay said: “The tax landscape is constantly evolving, with ever-changing legislation and a much increased focus on risk and governance, all of which impact companies across a spectrum of industries.”