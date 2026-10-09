Harvey Nichols future unclear after change of plan

Retail concern

Harvey Nichols in St Andrew Square has helped build a luxury quarter in Edinburgh (pic: DB Media Services)

Harvey Nichols’ new owner has left staff uncertain of their future despite commitments its Edinburgh, Manchester and London stores.

After Frasers acquired the stores from administrators in August, majority shareholder Mike Ashley said it would retain the Knightsbridge and Edinburgh stores, but rebrand those in Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Bristol as House of Fraser or Flannels.

It has now emerged that the Bristol and Leeds stores will convert to its Flannels brand, but the store in Birmingham will close in January, raising concerns over the company’s commitment.

The Harvey Nichols Group owed about £100m to unsecured creditors at the time of its administration, including dozens of brands from Canada Goose to Victoria Beckham.

There are other Harvey Nichols outlets in Riyadh, Dubai, Doha, Kuwait and two in Hong Kong. A further store in Dublin was closed by administrators in September.

Michael Murray, the boss of Frasers Group, told a fashion magazine that the company would adopt a “broader luxury strategy, allowing us to retain a presence in these locations while aligning them with the Flannels proposition”.

Frasers’ other brands include House of Fraser, Jack Wills, Sports Direct, Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes and luxury lingerie firm Agent Provocateur.

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