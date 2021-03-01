HarperCollins leaving Bishopbriggs for new home

Publisher relocates

Bishopbriggs has been home since 1973

HarperCollins, one of the world’s biggest publishers, is leaving its base in Bishopbriggs but remaining within the Glasgow area by relocating to Robroyston three miles away.

The company, which employs almost 500, will close its premises at Westerhill by 2025. Local reports say it failed to secure a deal with its current landlords.

HarperCollins which was founded in Glasgow by William Collins in 1819, has been in Bishopbriggs since 1973 and will move to its new purpose-built facility in 2025.

The current plant has a combined area of 750,000 sq ft on a 110-acre site.

Charlie Redmayne, HarperCollins CEO, said: “HarperCollins has a long and proud association with Glasgow. Having existed in the city for more than 200 years, we are excited to be making this long-term commitment to our people and to Scotland.

“We remain at the early stages of planning a move that will happen in 2025 and will engage with our employees and others as our detailed plans begin to take shape. While we are sad to be leaving Bishopbriggs where we have been for nearly 50 years, we look forward to our future in Robroyston, just 2.5 miles down the road.

“In the meantime, we continue to keep up the brilliant work that goes on every day at Bishopbriggs, particularly in our education and reference publishing and in the distribution of both our huge portfolio of titles and those of our third party clients.

HarperCollins UK is a division of HarperCollins Publishers and has operations in 17 countries. It publishes approximately 10,000 books every year in 16 languages, and has a print and digital catalogue of more than 200,000 titles.