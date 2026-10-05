Female health brand Gloriah raises funds to expand

Oversubscribed round

Isla Wynne Thomas (left) and Jessica-Rose Watson

Female health brand Gloriah has raised £600,000 in an oversubscribed funding round to help grow its retail footprint across the UK and expand into the US.

The Scotland-based company focuses on supporting women through hormonal changes and intimate health concerns.

Founded in 2021 by friends Jessica Rose Watson and Isla Wynne Thomas, Gloriah was created in response to a category they felt had been overlooked for too long.

It combines Ms Wynne Thomas’s experience working in NHS high-dependency and menopause clinics with Ms Watson’s background in product launches and commercial strategy at Sky.

The funding round was led by Gabriel Investment Syndicate alongside Highland Venture Capital, Investing Women Angels, Apollo and Scottish Enterprise. It exceeded its £500,000 target.

Since its launch, the team behind Gloriahhas built strong retail momentum and is set for further expansion with a launch on Boots.com this month, and a QVC UK slot confirmed. Alongside its growing UK presence, it has attracted interest from US distributors and is preparing to launch on Amazon US later this year.

The brand’s growing consumer reach is reflected in the 7.5million social media views in a single month and its community of more than 16,000 women.

The inspiration for the company came after a close friend of the founders experienced surgical menopause aged just 25. It became clear that there was a lack of modern, non-clinical products available for the treatment of vaginal dryness, one of the most common symptoms of menopause.

An initial £100,000 came from a range of sources, including Scottish EDGE, Young EDGE, Zero Waste Scotland, NatWest Pitch, and Amazon Sustainability Accelerator. AcclerateHER has supported the founders in building networks, developing their business plan, and creating a successful investment pitch.

Ms Watson said: “Gloriah exists because too many women are still expected to tolerate discomfort, embarrassment or dismissal when it comes to their intimate health.

“We want to change that by giving women products, education and language that help them feel seen, informed and able to advocate for themselves.”

Ms Wynne Thomas highlighted the value of support for the company in building its fundraising capability.

“AccelerateHER and Investing Women Angels’ Women to Women and Ready to Raise programmes helped us connect with women across the ecosystem who have opened doors, creating opportunities and giving us access to advice and support.”

AccelerateHER CEO and owner, Elizabeth Pirrie, said early-stage capital can be some of the hardest money for female founders to raise, but also some of the most important.

“We know women are often encouraged to prove more, ask for less and wait longer before seeking investment, which can leave promising businesses undercapitalised at exactly the point when relatively small amounts of funding can make a significant difference,” she said.

“I’ve had the privilege of watching Jessica and Isla’s journey through both Women to Women and Ready to Raise. Seeing four separate Scottish angel groups now back Gloriah is particularly special. This is exactly what we want our ecosystem to do: help ambitious female founders access the right support, connections and capital to accelerate their growth.”

Alex Lusty, who led the deal for Gabriel Investment Syndicate, commented: “Gabriel members were hugely impressed and engaged by Jessica and Isla, and the business they have built to date at Gloriah.

“This first investment round is oversubscribed, a testament to their passion for improving women’s health and the company’s growth potential.

“The success of Gloriah’s fundraise reflects a significant market shift, with experienced early-stage investors from diverse backgrounds viewing vaginal dryness solutions as a mainstream investment opportunity.”

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