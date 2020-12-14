Cameron Interiors has designs on team ownership

Staff transition

Kirsten and Ian Robeson (centre) with staff

Staff at luxury kitchen design business Cameron Interiors have become employee owners after the managing director decided against selling to a trade buyer.

Founded in 1979 by Leonard Cameron, it has been owned and run by managing director Kirsten Robeson and her husband Ian since 1997.

The team of 12 across Edinburgh and Glasgow will now take a share in the business through an employee ownership trust.

Mrs Robeson, who will remain MD for the medium term before retiring with her husband Ian, said: “This is my chance to ‘pay it forward’ to a brilliant team that have enabled us to cement our position in the market and allow us all to look forward to a bright future.

“Designing kitchens at this upper end of the market is a deeply personal process and the people and the service are as essential as the unwavering quality of the product.

“The notion of selling to a trade buyer was a non-starter, as so much would be put at risk. When I found out about employee-ownership I was intrigued – and huge thanks to Linzi Wilson of Consilium for guiding us through the process as smoothly as possible.”

Carole Leslie of Ownership Associates also advised on the deal while April Bingham, head of corporate, Bellwether Green, provided legal advice.