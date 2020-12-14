Student homes site in capital sold to Watkin Jones

Site sold

Gorgie Road development will have 248 bedrooms

Development company, S Harrison, has sold a development site in Edinburgh earmarked for student accommodation.

Watkin Jones has acquired the plot in Gorgie Road which has planning permission for 248 student bedrooms in two buildings made up of 35 studio rooms and a mixture of cluster apartments, ranging from six to 10 bedrooms.

It will have a range of amenities including study rooms, a games area, gym, cinema, laundry and secure cycle storage for every resident, as well as incorporating quality soft landscaping, connecting the buildings to the riverbank on the Water of Leith.

David Clancy, development director at S Harrison, said: “This sale demonstrates the strength of the student market in Edinburgh and the quality of this site.”

Since 1999, Watkin Jones has delivered more than 41,000 student beds across 123 sites. The company is currently working on several schemes in Edinburgh, including a 216-bed student scheme in Dundee Street.

York-based S Harrison’s pipeline includes another student accommodation scheme that will offer 394-bedrooms, on the corner of Westfield Road and Westfield Avenue, close to Murrayfield Stadium. It also has planning permission to convert 1970s offices in Osborne Terrace to a 157-bed hotel.

The developer is exploring opportunities for a 0.6-hectare site on Ocean Drive in Leith.

At the end of last year, the company completed work transforming Grade A listed Buchan House, on the north-west corner of St Andrew Square, in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, into a boutique hotel for Malmaison.