Rangers looking to continue Euro run against Antwerp

Europa League draw

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Draw: Steven Gerrard (pic: SNS Group)

Royal Antwerp stand between Rangers and a second successive appearance in the last 16 of the Europa League for Steven Gerrard’s side.

After winning their group, the Ibrox outfit were seeded for the draw in Nyon and were paired with the Belgians who finished runner-up to Tottenham Hotspur in their qualifying group.

Rangers made it to the knockout stages last season, eventually being knocked out by Germans Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16.

The Scottish Premiership leaders, currently buoyed by a 27-game unbeaten run in all competitions this season, will be quietly confident of progressing to at least that stage again.

Royal Antwerp currently sit in seventh place in their league, with just one victory from their last six matches.

Rangers cruised into the knockout phase after amassing a record points haul for a Scottish club in a qualifying group after four wins and two draws saw them come out on top with 14 points.

The first leg is scheduled for Antwerp on Thursday, 18 February, with the return seven days later on Thursday, 25 February.

Rangers finished their group two points clear of Benfica, the Portuguese side being drawn against Arsenal in the last 32.

Full draw: Wolfsberger v Tottenham, Dynamo Kyiv v Club Brugge, Real Sociedad v Manchester United, Benfica v Arsenal, Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan, Royal Antwerp v Rangers, Slavia Prague v Leicester, Salzburg v Villarreal, Braga v Roma, Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb, Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen, Molde v Hoffenheim, Granada v Napoli, Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk, Lille v Ajax, Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven.