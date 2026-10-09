Dental Practice Sees Rise in Invisalign Cases

Hertfordshire-based Elegance Dental is celebrating a record year for new Invisalign cases, as more patients look for a simple and discreet way to straighten their teeth.

Elegance Dental, founded by Dr Erika Schoeman, has seen more patients choosing Invisalign to improve their smiles. Some are having orthodontic treatment for the first time, while others are adults who have noticed their teeth moving after having braces earlier in life.

The increase in patients comes from a mix of digital marketing, affordable payment plans and support from the established Molis Coaching Programme. These have helped more people find the practice, learn about Invisalign and decide to go ahead with treatment.

Invisalign an increasingly popular choice for adults

Invisalign uses a series of clear, removable aligners to gradually move teeth into a better position. Unlike traditional braces, the aligners are much less noticeable, making them a popular choice for adults who want to straighten their teeth without wearing fixed metal braces.

Dr Schoeman says: “The benefits of Invisalign are that it is virtually invisible and discreet. Treatment can also be shorter for some patients, sometimes it is just a few weeks or months, and it is a popular choice with adults who want to improve their smiles.”

Invisalign can be suitable for people who have never had their teeth straightened before, as well as those who have had braces in the past.

Teeth can move over time, even after successful orthodontic treatment. Some adults may find that their teeth have become crooked again and want to improve their smile. Invisalign can offer a way to address these changes, depending on the patient’s needs.

Every smile is different, so patients need to visit the dentist to find out whether Invisalign is right for them and how long their treatment may take.

Success in making Invisalign more affordable

The cost of treatment can be a concern for patients thinking about straightening their teeth. Elegance Dental aims to make Invisalign more affordable by offering 0% finance and monthly payment plans, subject to the relevant terms and conditions.

This allows patients to spread the cost of treatment rather than paying the full amount at once.

Dr Schoeman explains: “Invisalign can be affordable, which is why we are pleased to offer 0% finance and monthly payments to help.”

By giving patients clear information about the costs and payment options, the practice helps them understand what is available and decide whether treatment is right for them.

Helping patients make the right choice

As well as its digital marketing and payment plans, Elegance Dental has benefited from guidance through Molis Coaching.

Dr Schoeman says: “Through Molis Coaching, I have learnt how to speak more clearly to patients, learning their needs and how our treatment could be a good option for them. We are pleased to have had a record year of new cases.”

Understanding each patient’s concerns is an important part of the process. Some people may be worried about the appearance of braces, while others may have questions about the cost, the length of treatment or what Invisalign involves.

Taking the time to answer these questions helps patients understand their options and decide on the best way forward.

Increase in searches for early intervention orthodontics

The last year has also seen a rise in people in the UK searching on Google and AI for early orthodontic treatment.

Dr Anton Bass of Harley Street practice, Bass Orthodontics, commented: “Parents are receiving more information and gaining more knowledge about early orthodontic treatment which offers braces and plates for children from the age of 6.”

“Braces are often associated with teenagers, but getting the bite right from an early age can save a lot of extra orthodontic work and extracting of teeth when teenage years arrive.”

“Children benefit from early orthodontic treatment if they have overbites, underbites or crowding – with the ability of early treatment to significantly increase their airwaves which in turn helps their breathing, sleeping and overall growth development.”