How to Prepare Your Windows for a Scottish Winter

The best way to prepare your windows for a Scottish winter is to check the frames, seals, glazing and paintwork in early autumn, then fix small faults before the cold sets in. Most winter heat loss through windows comes from gaps, worn timber, and failed seals, and you can spot all of these with a simple walk around your home. Many window suppliers, such as Eco Sash & Case, carry out this kind of seasonal work for homeowners and landlords.
Start With a Slow Walk Around
Pick a dry, bright day and look at each window from outside first. Check the paint for cracks, bubbling or peeling, since bare timber soaks up rain and begins to rot. Gently press a screwdriver into the lower rail and the sill. Soft or spongy wood means moisture has got in.
Check the Seals and Gaps
Move indoors on a windy day and hold the back of your hand near the edges of each sash or casement. A cool stream of air tells you where a gap sits. You can also hold a thin strip of paper in the closed frame. If it slides out with no resistance, the seal is not doing its job. Gaps often form where old putty or mastic has shrunk. Cracked mastic around the outside of the frame lets rain run behind the timber. Replacing it is a small job that protects the wood for years.
Look at the Glass Itself
Double-glazed units rely on a sealed gap between two panes. If you see mist or droplets trapped between the panes, the seal has failed, and the unit has lost much of its insulating ability. The unit usually needs replacing, though the frame can often stay. Single-glazed windows lose heat faster. In older homes, secondary glazing or a replacement unit can make a clear difference to comfort.
Make Sure Windows Open and Close Properly
A window that sticks or will not shut tightly leaves gaps all winter. Sash windows may drag because of swollen timber, layers of paint or worn cords. Casements can drop on their hinges, so the corner no longer meets the frame. Try each window and note which ones need effort. Forcing a stiff sash can crack the glass or damage the staff beads. It is better to have a joiner look at it before you pull harder.
Deal With Draughts Before the Cold Arrives
Draught-proofing strips fitted into the frame can cut air leaks without changing how a window looks. This matters in period homes, where the appearance of the original windows is often worth keeping. The work usually takes a few hours per window. Heavy curtains and thick lining help a little, but they do not stop air movement at the frame. Treating the cause is more reliable than covering it up.
Think About Condensation and Ventilation
Sealing up a home can raise indoor humidity so that condensation may increase on cold mornings. Wipe the water from sills and glass, since damp sitting on timber leads to staining and decay. Opening trickle vents or a window slightly while cooking and showering helps moisture escape. Persistent condensation on the inside of the glass often points to poor ventilation rather than a faulty window. Persistent water between the panes is a different matter and means the unit has failed.
Know When a Repair Is Enough
Many windows only need minor work, such as new paint, fresh mastic or adjusted hinges. Sound timber beneath the surface can often be spliced and repaired rather than thrown away. Full replacement makes more sense when the frame is badly rotted, or the window no longer fits its opening. If your home is listed or sits in a conservation area, check the rules first. Window changes may require listed building consent, and a local planning authority can explain what applies. An architect or conservation specialist can help with the paperwork.
Putting Autumn to Good Use
Looking to prepare during Autumn is easier than waiting for the first hard frost, when trades are busy. A short checklist in your head is enough: paint, putty, seals, glass and moving parts. Small repairs done now will keep your rooms warmer and your windows in better shape for many winters to come.