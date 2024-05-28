Worq venues celebrate after winning two prizes

Awards promotion

By a Daily Business contributor |

Worq team with Entertainment award

El Santo Latin American Bar & Restaurant in Glasgow’s Merchant City is celebrating receiving a Highly Commended award for Best Entertainment Venue in the 12th Annual Molson Coors Scottish Entertainment & Hospitality Awards, held recently at Glasgow’s DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

Scotland’s largest hospitality event, these awards provide members of the public with a unique opportunity to vote for their favourite venues nationwide.

Worq Hospitality, the business which owns and operates El Santo, has also picked up another Highly Commended Award – in the recent Prestige Hotel Awards, another scheme awarding excellence as a direct result of customer votes – for its stunning boutique hotel, Boutique 50 in Bentinck Street, Glasgow.

Now in their 6th year, The Prestige Hotel Awards were created to showcase and reward outstanding service within the hotel industry in Scotland. Its glittering awards Gala was also held at Glasgow’s DoubleTree.

Worq team picks up Prestige prize

Inspired by the rich Victorian streets of Glasgow’s West End, Boutique 50, features ten luxurious bedrooms uniquely decorated by local Interior Designer, Robbie Crocker. Each room offers a selection of carefully curated toiletries, complimentary high speed internet, bespoke drinks selection, and a breakfast menu tailored to guests’ eating preferences.

Worq Hospitality managing director and company founder, Jonathan Doherty, said: “We are delighted to have received both of these prestigious industry awards for El Santo and Boutique 50, against very stiff competition in each category.

“Both are testament to how hard our teams work in creating fabulous customer experiences – at El Santo we have a vibrant, inclusive entertainment venue as well as an indulgent, and authentic, Latin American restaurant and cocktail bar, whilst at Boutique 50, it’s all about making the guest feel as special and looked after as possible, cosseted in a relaxing sanctuary where they can truly unwind.”

Mr Doherty paid tribute to El Santo’s in house entertainment team: “We have a really proactive team of people booking and arranging dancers, singers, Drag Queens, and musicians to keep everybody entertained at El Santo.

“We have our own choreographers and fiesta dancers as well which are often commented on by our customers. They really add that Latin American spirit to the venue, which, of course, is what it’s all about. We want to transport our customers to a Brazilian carnival.

“It’s all accompanied by our very authentic Latin American cuisine from many different countries across South America, including Brazil, Peru and Mexico.”