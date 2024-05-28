Brodies and CMS add to dispute resolution teams

Law

Richard Pike: joins Brodies

Scottish law firm Brodies has added to its private client disputes practice with the appointment of Richard Pike as partner.

Mr Pike has more than 17 years’ experience in practice, specialising in disputes with English law and cross-border elements.

He is English-qualified and joins Brodies from Womble Bond Dickinson, and will be based in the firm’s Edinburgh office.

Louise Shiels, Head of Dispute Resolution and Risk at Brodies, said: “Richard’s appointment adds considerable strength to our existing private client disputes practice.”

CMS has also appointed a disputes specialist to its team in Scotland. Sally Clark joins the firm’s disputes resolution practice in the senior role of Of Counsel to support its UK and international client base.

Ms Clark joins from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and she will work closely with Edinburgh-based disputes resolution partner Colin Hutton and with the wider UK-wide corporate and financial crime team.