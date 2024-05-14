Mackay installed as Hibs’ new sporting director

Easter Road changes

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Hunt: Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay has been appointed as Hibs’ new sporting director and will help lead the hunt for Nick Montgomery’s successor.

In an eventful day at Easter Road, the club confirmed the arrival of the former Scottish FA performance director just hours after sacking Montgomery after just eight months in charge.

A club statement said: “Hibernian FC are delighted to appoint Malky Mackay as the club’s sporting director. Mackay joins with a wealth of experience in Scottish football as a player, manager and performance director, and will officially start working with the club on 1 June 2024.

“As sporting director, Mackay will lead and oversee Hibernian FC’s entire football operation, encompassing all departments from recruitment through to the Academy. He will also lead on the appointment of the next head coach.

“During his time at the Scottish FA, Mackay oversaw the governing body’s player development strategy and created a high-performance framework that allowed the performance departments to flourish. With his extensive knowledge of the Scottish game, Mackay’s role will be integral to sporting performance, allowing the head coach to succeed on the pitch.”

The Gordon family remain Hibs majority shareholders and they released a statement saying: “We’d like to welcome Malky and believe he will be a huge asset to our club and the football department.

“As the board conducted the football review, it became clear to everyone that not only did we need someone with experience of the Scottish game, but also a person who could help drive us forward both strategically and operationally.

“Early in the recruitment process Malky discussed his strategic vision for Hibs and the necessary framework to deliver success.”

Mackay is a former manager of Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic and Ross County.

The newly-created role is part of a forensic review of the football department and will see director of football Brian McDermott focus on recruitment as the Hibees look to bounce back from a hugely disappointing period in the top flight.

Derek McInnes, Neil Lennon and former defender and current Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray have all been touted as possible candidates, with ex-skipper David Gray taking charge for the final two games of the current campaign.