Paton hire boosts Burness Paull’s planning team

Law firm Burness Paull has appointed Emma Paton as a partner in its planning and environment team.

Her experience includes advising on onshore renewable generation technologies and offshore wind developments across the UK.

She has also spent time on secondment with the renewables arms of two major UK energy companies and the Scottish Government’s Energy Consent Unit as their technical manager, delivering on strategic projects.

Peter Lawson, chair at Burness Paull, said: “We anticipate that demand for specialist planning advice is only going to grow as we tackle climate change and accelerate towards net zero deadlines. Emma will play a major role in the expansion and development of our offering.”