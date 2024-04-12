Buyer saves jobs at farm machinery firm Balgownie

Asset deal

Balgownie’s assets have been acquired

Jobs have been saved at agricultural machinery company Balgownie after the 117 year-old business and its assets were acquired from the administrator by MacGregor Industrial Supplies.

Balgownie and Balgownie Rental plunged into administration last month and the sale, announced today, includes the Inverurie and Turriff trading sites.

When the firm collapsed 24 redundancies were announced. MacGregor is creating 15 jobs.

John MacGregor, managing director of MacGregor Industrial Supplies, said: “This acquisition is in line with our mission to grow and we believe customers will benefit as we continue to strengthen our product and service capability throughout Aberdeenshire and the MIS branch network.

MacGregor Industrial Supplies was established in 1985 and now has six branches throughout the Highlands and Islands, providing materials for construction, manufacturing and commerce.