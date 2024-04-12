Glasgow ready with Commonwealth Games lifeline

City on stand-by

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Glasgow 2014.

Glasgow is ready to step in to stage the 2026 Commonwealth Games should no other host be found.

Scotland’s largest city last hosted the Games in 2014 and is on stand-by to submit another proposal following Singapore’s decision to join Malaysia and Australian state Victoria in ruling themselves out of any bid.

Rising costs were said to be behind the withdrawals, with Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) insisting any new proposal would be scaled down to include a core programme of 10 to 13 sports – Birmingham had 20 two years ago – and involve “no significant ask of public funds”.

There has been ongoing uncertainty surrounding the event’s long-term future, although the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has recently said it was “considering multiple proposals”, with a decision expected by the end of next month.

Existing accommodation and venues would be utilised by Glasgow, with a statement from CGS saying: “Our priority is to ensure a games takes place in 2026 and we are encouraged by the news that the CGF are in advanced discussions with other nations.

“If an alternative solution cannot be secured within the coming weeks, we are ready to explore our concept with the CGF and key partners in greater detail, with the aim of delivering a world class-sporting event in Scotland using a model that could be replicated across the Commonwealth for future editions.

“A feasibility study was commissioned in December 2023 to assess Scotland’s viability as a cost-effective alternative host, following the CGF’s decision to make available £100m to host nations for a 2026 Games as part of the Victoria settlement agreement.

“We are satisfied the concept developed could see a refreshed format for the Games, that would see it be delivered on time and on budget, providing significant benefit to the Scottish economy and a potential blueprint for a sustainable Games model of the future.”