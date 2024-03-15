Log House business firmly at home in Scotland

Cabin fever

Jonathan Doherty: our cabins are finding a range of uses

Entrepreneur Jonathan Doherty says his garden cabin business, Log House, has performed strongly since he brought the concept to Scotland from Ireland three years ago.

The co-owner of Log House Scotland has a business partner in the Republic who has a log cabin manufacturing company in Lithuania.

“When Covid came, with restaurants and hotels closing, we thought it would be a good time to launch the business here in Scotland,” said Jonathan.

“We thought following Covid that people might want to put offices in their gardens to get away from their children – and indeed that has proved to be the case, with many cabins sold for that purpose in the past two and a half years – but with many other uses in mind too, such as home gyms, nail businesses, play rooms for children, and even recording studios.

“We now have a 15,000 Sq ft showroom for Loghouse Cabins Scotland at Caulders Garden Centre in Cumbernauld where we showcase our log cabins. We don’t just sell to households but to businesses, including hotels and holiday parks.”

On the consumer side, buyers can get a fully constructed Log House, complete with full insulation, tile effect steel roof and premium German made PVC windows for under £10k.

“It’s our Kilkenny model – it’s officially Scotland’s most popular model since the business was set up,” added Jonathan, who also owns Worq Hospitality, the business behind venues such as El Santo Latin American Bar & Restaurant in Glasgow’s Merchant City.

“We only use the finest Scandinavian pine for the cabins. Along with being highly durable, the pine weathers to a beautiful silver colour.

“We offer Eco Garden Rooms too, constructed with structural insulated panels, the same technology which is seen in newbuild houses. These energy efficient structures have a thermal wood exterior cladding.

“Our parent company in the Republic of Ireland has been in business since 2007, and now operates from four locations.

“We say to customers that when they buy with us, they’re buying into our larger Log Cabin Group which now supplies over twenty countries across Europe, and has its own team of sales associates, designers, architects and project managers with over 50 years of combined experience in the building industry.”