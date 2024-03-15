Allanwater Homes launches latest phase in Alloa

Oaktree Gardens

Promoted content |

Allanwater Homes property in Alloa

Allanwater Homes has launched a ninth phase of its energy efficient family housing at Oaktree Gardens in Alloa which has proved to be one of its most successful and sought after locations.

A stylish and contemporary selection of three and four bedroom properties are now available to reserve.

Constructed with the latest materials and techniques, and with PV Solar Panels as standard, they offer buyers significant savings on running costs.

Properties range from three bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached villas, to four bedroom detached villas.

The development, off Dunlin Drive, offers a central location within minutes of the town centre, and, in keeping with previous phases at Oaktree Gardens, will once again be landscaped by Allanwater Homes to offer families plenty of green spaces, together with easy access to numerous local amenities.

Homes in this latest phase start with the Arrochar three bedroom semi detached villa priced at £226,995 and ideal for young families. The Nevis is the detached version, from £232,995, a spacious property comprising a lounge to the front, with an open plan kitchen diner to the rear, complete with french doors into the garden.

Another choice of three bedroom detached home is the impressive Sidlaw villa, priced at £282,995. Its many attractions include lounge with dual aspect windows, together with separate kitchen/dining area.

Those in the market for a four bedroom detached home can consider the stunning Fintry at £301,495. Complete with an open-plan designer kitchen by top manufacturer, Moores, this impressive home additionally offers an attractive dining area, plus a sizeable family space.

Upstairs are four good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom. The principal bedroom has an en-suite and built-in wardrobe, whilst bedroom two also has a built-in wardrobe.

All Allanwater Homes are complete with a superior “as included” specification which is sure to impress buyers across the board, bringing together a roll call of top suppliers.

“We are delighted to be launching another phase here at Oaktree Gardens,” said development sales manager, Lynn McNair.

“It’s incredible, and a real testament to the quality of our homes, coupled with the convenient location of this development, that we are up to Phase Nine.

“Our modern and well designed homes have always been eagerly anticipated here, snapped up by buyers all across the Central belt, and beyond. Check out this amazing new phase which is currently selling from our Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron development. You’ll be taking advantage of the prices in this first release. We will have a fantastic new showhome later in the year.”

Allanwater Homes currently has a development of three, four & five bedroom luxury family homes at Chryston near Glasgow, its first move to the West of Scotland. Prices are from £237,995 for the Arrochar villa, to £384,995 for the five bedroom detached Morar home.

It has recently sold out of its Hayford Mills development at Cambusbarron, a development which offered apartments and luxury townhouses. And only one luxury one bedroom apartment remains for sale at Allanwater Stirling.