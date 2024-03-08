Firms secure place on £100m housing framework

Procurement

Lesley Anderson: empowering councils

The Scottish Procurement Alliance has awarded places to 22 firms on a £100m framework aimed at improving Scotland’s public sector and social housing.

The SPA invited businesses throughout Scotland to tender for works as part of its Refurbishment and Modernisation framework, known as RM3.

The successful organisations now have the potential to be awarded contracts directly and through mini competitions.

Lesley Anderson, regional director for SPA, Scotland’s largest free-to-join procurement organisation, said: “This framework will empower councils, social landlords, the NHS, and various organisations to efficiently and cost-effectively maintain and upgrade buildings, ensuring they offer warm and comfortable living spaces.”

The 22 businesses represented on the RM3 framework:

• Bell Group

• CCG (SCOTLAND)

• CHAP Group (Aberdeen)

• Clark Contracts

• Compass Building and Construction Services

• Dumbreck Decorators

• Easy Heat Systems

• Everwarm

• G.D. Chalmers

• GMG Contractors

• Hadden Construction

• Hugh LS McConnell

• Lochlie Construction

• Magnus Electrical Services

• McGregor Projects

• Mitie Property Services (UK)

• Northseal Facades

• Ogilvie Construction

• Procast Building Contractors

• Robertson Construction Group

• TCS Response

• Trident Maintenance Services