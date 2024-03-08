Business Stream wins £240m public sector deal

Winning pitch

Jo Dow: delivering efficiencies

Water retailer Business Stream, the commercial arm of Scottish Water, will continue to provide supply and waste water billing services for Scotland’s public sector.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, the firm has been awarded the £240 million Scottish Government’s Water and Waste Water Services Framework contract, which will run for the next three years.

The Framework was awarded following a competitive tender process and will see the retailer deliver water and waste water services to public sector organisations across Scotland, including all 32 local authorities, NHS Scotland, Scottish Fire & Rescue, Police Scotland, Scottish Prison Service, universities and colleges and the Scottish Government.

Jo Dow, Chief Executive of Business Stream, said: “Our focus will remain on delivering water efficiencies to help further reduce costs, while building on the community benefits and Fair Work First programme we’ve delivered to date.”

Business Stream said it delivered more than £2.85m in savings to the public sector in 2022/23, taking the total saved over the first three years of the contract to £6.4m. The water savings in 2022/23 equate to more than 1.365 billion litres of water – the equivalent of 546 Olympic swimming pools.

A Scottish Government spokesperson Business Stream’s offering was selected as “best value for the Scottish public purse.”