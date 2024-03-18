Fife businesses first in UK to get Alibaba invitation

Trade mission

By a Daily Business reporter |

Fife delegation to Amsterdam

A delegation from Fife has become the first group of British companies to be invited to the European HQ of e-commerce platform Alibaba.

The council’s economic development department financed the trip to Amsterdam for six businesses who said they would benefit from the experience.

One of the delegates, Nicole Spittle from Growers Gardens, has decided to list on Alibaba.com. “The trip enabled us to find out everything we needed to know, so we are going to take this important next step including onboarding onto the platform and are in the process of recruiting key staff as a result of the opportunity,” she said.

Neil McIntosh of CluisTROM also used the trip to access the suitability of Alibaba for his product, particularly for his newest product range which is still in development.

“The trip was excellent as a research tool and will continue to bear fruit for us in the next few months, once our new product is released for sale,” he said.

Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager for Economic Development at Fife Council, commented: “This is one of the most ambitious trade show learning development journeys we have been able to provide.

“We’re very pleased to hear that our Fife businesses enjoyed the experience and now have tailored advice and a pathway for success to work through from the world’s experts in the field.”