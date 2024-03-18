HQ changes hands

Aberdeen offices sale marks ‘improving sentiment’

| March 18, 2024
Landmark: Talisman House

A landmark building in Aberdeen, which is the UK headquarters of an international oil and gas firm, has been sold for £8.2 million.

Catella APAM has sold Talisman House on behalf of Danish firm Britannia Invest, to the London-based asset manager Shelborn Investments, the team behind behind Quorum Park and Edinburgh Green.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK occupies the 96,000 sq ft building which was purpose-built as its headquarters.

Douglas Binnie, from Knight Frank, which acted as the sales agent, said: “Sentiment towards the Aberdeen office market continues to improve, buoyed by sustained high oil prices, which remain the main driver of occupier activity in the city.

“Grade A availability in Aberdeen is below 2% and Talisman House is well positioned to take advantage of the reducing supply of office space in the city centre.”

Andrew Day, Head of Asset Management (North) at Catella APAM, said: “The asset represents an opportunity to deliver several asset management strategies supported by the continued expansion of the green energy market into the local area.

