Finance adviser Innovative Partners moves to capital

Office switch

Liam Hurley, Andrew Marshall and Michael Davie

An adviser on tax, grants and other funding solutions has relocated its head office from Aberdeen to Edinburgh.

Innovative Partners has opened in South St Andrew Street, adding to its office in London. It will retain a base in Aberdeen.

The firm was established in 2019 by entrepreneurs Andrew Marshall and Liam Hurley and has grown from advisory and consultancy services to helping source investment in early-stage technology businesses.

It is part of the Carlowrie Group which includes including Edinburgh Street Food, Carlowrie Castle and The Breakfast Bothy.

In 2022, commercial director Michael Davie joined the leadership team and the company has recently hired a business development manager, an operations manager, and a technical consultant to support the move into Edinburgh, with further hires planned later this year.

“Extending into Edinburgh’s entrepreneurial hub will be pivotal to enhancing our support for clients and investees across Scotland,” said Mr Marshall who is also the founder of Carlowrie Group.