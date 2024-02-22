Housing shift

Muir builds more bungalows for ageing population

| February 22, 2024
Muir Homes is responding to the ageing population with more bungalows

One of Scotland’s house builders has switched to providing more bungalows as population changes have led to a growing demand for single-storey homes from older buyers.

There are now more over-65s than under 15s in the country, according to National Records for Scotland, a huge reversal over the past half century.

The 1971 census showed that a quarter of the population was under the age of 15 with only 12% being aged 65 and over.  In 2021 this had flipped so that more than a fifth of the population was 65 and over, with just 15% under the age of 15.

Muir Homes is building more bungalows for the first time since 2018 in a shift from the industry trend which tends to prioritise multiple-storey houses.

The business, part of the family-owned Muir Group, will devote more than a fifth of its new development in Stanley, Perthshire to bungalows.

Martin Smith, chief executive of Muir Group, commented: “Scotland’s changing demographics have been clear to see for some time now and with more and more interest in bungalows we are taking a strategic decision to build more of them going forward.”

Lovell making progress

Lovell said that of 219 mixed-tenure homes built in Scotland in the last year, 66% were affordable homes. It plans to deliver in excess of 700 mixed-tenure homes in Scotland over the next few years.

Revenue across Lovell Partnerships is up by 20% to £838m, with an operating profit of £30.5m alongside a return on capital employed of 12%.

The secured order book at the year-end was £2.034bn, representing a 3% improvement on the previous year’s position. The figures have boosted the record results of parent company, Morgan Sindall Group which saw revenue increase by 14% to over £4.1bn, while adjusted operating profit before tax was up 6% to £144.6m.

Tony Rankin, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “Our team has continued to make progress and deliver homes across Scotland, despite the tough market conditions.”

Lovell is working on a number of key projects in Scotland, including mixed tenure developments in Hamilton and Mayfield, Dalkeith. A nine-project scheme via the Scape Framework is also underway with Fife Council, while a mixed tenure development in Winchburgh will start summer 2024.

