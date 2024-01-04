Scotland’s gender pay gap closing faster than UK

Closer salaries

Women’s pay is gaining on ground on men’s pay

The pay gap between men and women in Scotland is closing at a faster rate than the rest of the UK, according to official figures.

In the 12 months to April 2023 the pay gap for median gross hourly earnings (excluding overtime and the self-employed) was 8.7% in Scotland and 14.3% across the UK.

The Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe), which compiled the data, said it will take 10.8 years to close Scotland’s gender pay gap. In the UK, this is expected to take 20.9 years, with the gap widening in the last year.

SNP MSP Kate Forbes said: “It is extremely encouraging to see that Scotland continues to lead the way in equal pay in the UK.

“It’s unbelievable that many employers still fall short of equal pay in 2023, and that women are undervalued and underpaid compared with men in exactly the same roles.

“I welcome the Scottish Government’s action to address the structural inequalities that contribute to sustaining the gender pay gap, like expanding free early years provision and its Women Returners’ scheme.

“There is still work to do before we see a zero gender pay gap in Scotland. I would encourage all employers to ensure their employees are paid fairly and equally, and to look at how they can provide the conditions women workers need to excel.”