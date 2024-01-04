Artisanal Spirits Co swoops on US curator and bottler

Whisky deal

Andrew Dane: furthering our mission

Whisky curator, The Artisanal Spirits Company, has acquired the entire trade and assets of US-based bottling brand Single Cask Nation.

The deal supports ASC’s ambition to further grow its presence in the US and, in particular, to take greater advantage of the sizeable and growing American Whiskey market.

It is structured by way of an up front committed payment, with the potential for a larger earn out of up to $500,000 payable dependent on future key performance criteria being met in 2024 and 2025. The funding is through ASC’s existing debt facilities.

Founded in 2011 by Jason Johnstone-Yellin and Joshua Hatton, Single Cask Nation curates and bottles rare single cask and limited edition whiskies and other spirits for sale both online and through specialty on and off premise accounts in the US and other key international markets.

It has a market base of more than 10,000 whisky drinkers globally, with the US being the largest market for the business.

The founders will remain with the company and continue to lead the business from their offices in the US and will be supported by whisky industry veteran Steve Hawley, current president of the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission and former VP Global Marketing for Westland Distillery in Seattle, who has also joined the ASC team to help grow and expand its business in the US.

ASC, which owns the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, said its is acquiring a US business that is both complementary and incremental to its existing business.

SMWS will continue to focus on delivering Scotch Malt whisky, while SCN will develop a greater focus on American Whiskey.

ASC said full year results for 2023 remain in line with guidance issued on 8 December.

Andrew Dane, CEO of ASC, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Single Cask Nation to the Artisanal Spirits Company, alongside the Scotch Malt Whisky Society and JG Thomson. This acquisition aligns with our ambition to selectively expand the portfolio in the significant and growing US market, while staying true to our core values of captivating a global community of whisky adventurers with rare and exceptional bottlings.

“The addition of Single Cask Nation will further our mission to create a highly profitable and cash generative premium global business.

“This is also very much an investment in Jason and Joshua themselves who have cultivated a global following and stellar reputation as thought leaders in the world of whisky.

“Together with Steve they will bring a tremendous wealth of knowledge, experience and passion to our business and we’re looking forward to welcoming them and their followers into the wider group.”