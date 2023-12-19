Six Company reveals restaurant and bar openings

Glasgow boost

Nico Simeone: investment

Six Company, the Glasgow-based business behind the Six by Nico restaurants, is launching three further outlets across the city backed by a £3 million investment.

While the hospitality sector calls for more government support chief executive and founder Nico Simeone confirmed his company’s plans that include a new flagship Six by Nico Glasgow restaurant in Merchant City.

The existing Glasgow Finnieston Six by Nico location will close on 14 January and will be replaced in February by Sole Club. Somewhere by Nico will bring a new cocktail tasting experience to Glasgow’s West End.

Mr Simeone said: “Marking our six-year journey with such a significant evolution of experiences in our home town and reaffirming our commitments to the city seems like the best way to celebrate the next stage in our company vision.“