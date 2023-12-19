Scotwood Interiors under new owner after buy-in

Firm transitions

Jim Scott, Chris Nugent (Managing Director) and John Taylor

Scotwood Interiors, the fit-out and refurbishment business, has new owners following a management buy-in.

Established in 1964 by Allan Scott, the company specialises in the design and delivery of turnkey fit-outs and refurbishments for a range of commercial settings including offices and industrial spaces.

It is a principal contractor with an extensive list of blue-chip clients across Scotland. The company employs around 40 staff from its East Kilbride headquarters.

Doug Kerr and Jim Scott, son of founder Allan, will step down as joint managing directors. Jim Scott will support the new management team by continuing as a director and Doug Kerr will move towards retirement.

Chris Nugent comes in as the new managing director and will lead the business going forward, with the support of Jim Scott and, fellow director, John Taylor.

Mr Nugent joins the business with 20 years’ experience as a managing director in the construction sector and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building. It is expected that the leadership change will be seamless, with customers and suppliers experiencing the company operating on a ‘business as usual’ basis.

Paul Macdonald, a partner in Harper Macleod’s corporate, commercial and regulatory team, led on the legal advice.

He said: “With a strong focus on delivering innovative designs, Scotwood has led the way as employers have invested in their spaces in recent years.”

Jim Scott commented, ““After 34 years of a fantastic partnership with Doug, which has seen us navigate the highs and lows of running a business, it’s the end of an era but a new one begins.”