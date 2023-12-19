Angus Dundee Distillers unveils China project

Work underway

The Angus Dundee distillery will occupy a 20-acre lakeside site

Angus Dundee Distillers has announced it is building a malt whisky distillery and visitors’ experience in Chun’an, China.

Construction work is now under way on the 20-acre project, located in the picturesque setting of the Thousand Island Lake. It will be designed to embrace the aesthetics of the Jiangnan Huizhou architectural style.

The natural environment will also play a pivotal role in the maturation process, with plans for the world’s largest cave whisky maturation cellar within a mountain close to the distillery.

The stable temperature and humidity inside the cave will provide ideal conditions for storing and maturing whisky.

Brian Megson, director of Angus Dundee Distillers, said: “This investment is a major milestone for Angus Dundee Distillers and builds on our existing presence in China, a whisky market which we regard as one of the most important for the future.

“We are combining our notable Western heritage in producing the finest Scottish Single Malts with Eastern traditions in a location of exceptional natural beauty and resources.

“We want to create one of the leading distilleries in Asia, combining world-class whisky production with an outstanding visitor experience.”

Angus Dundee Distillers produces single malt Scotch whiskies at Tomintoul Distillery, situated in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park in Speyside; and Glencadam Distillery in the Highlands, one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries dating back to 1825 located in Brechin, Angus.