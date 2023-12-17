O’Leary in line for €100m bonus as Ryanair rockets

Payout looms

By a Daily Business reporter |

Payday: Michael O’Leary

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary is on track to earn a €100 million (£86m) bonus after the low-cost airline’s shares hit a record high last week.

Mr O’Leary, 62, will receive one of the largest payouts in corporate Europe’s history if the Irish company’s shares reach €21 for 28 days, or if it nets €2.2bn in annual post-tax profit.

Shares reached €18.99 on Friday and are up by more than 50% in the year to date, underlining Ryanair’s position as by far the most valuable airline in Europe. The company is one of the biggest beneficiaries of this year’s post-Covid travel boom.

Its chief executive, who has served in the top role nearly two decades, agreed last December to widen his contract to 2028, in a deal which extended the company’s bonus scheme to the same year.

He also holds a 3.9% stake at a market value of €907m, according to Factset data cited by the Financial Times, which first reported the story.