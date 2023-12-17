GIP move

Bankers hired to find £2.5bn Edinburgh Airport buyer

By a Daily Business reporter | December 17, 2023
Edinburgh airport
Edinburgh Airport ‘s owner is likely to launch an auction

Edinburgh Airport owner Global Infrastructure Partners is said to have hired bankers to find a buyer for the £2.5 billion aviation hub.

HSBC and JP Morgan have been signed up to kick off an auction early in the first half of the new year, according to sources.

The move, reported by Sky News, follows recent speculation that Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen airports would be put up for sale as their owners seek to cash in on the return of passenger traffic after the Covid slump.

GIP bought Edinburgh Airport in 2012 from BAA and is said to have explored a sale in 2016, only to be deterred by market nerves around the Brexit vote that year.

There has been talk of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquiring the Heathrow interests of other small shareholders to ultimately secure a controlling stake.

