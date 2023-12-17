Mone admits she could benefit from PPE profit

Baroness confession

By a Daily Business reporter |

Doug Barrowman and Michelle Mone interviewed on television

Baroness Michelle Mone has acknowledged that her husband Doug Barrowman made millions from selling PPE equipment to the government and that she is a beneficiary of his financial trusts that hold the funds.

In a television interview she admitted she lied to the media for years after denying they were involved with the company awarded the contracts, PPE Medpro, which is under investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

She said she had done this because she wanted to protect her family from press attention, but said this “was not a crime”.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC, she said: “If one day, if God forbid, my husband passes away before me, then I am a beneficiary, as well as his children and my children.”

Last week, they admitted they were linked to the deal during a film funded by PPE Medpro and posted on YouTube.

Sunday’s appearance was the couple’s first TV interview since it first emerged they were involved in providing PPE during the pandemic at a cost of more than £200m.

“I did make an error in saying to the press that I wasn’t involved,” she said.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing. I wasn’t trying to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes, and I regret and I’m sorry for not saying straight out, yes, I am involved.”

She said that the government and the NHS knew she was involved, and she had declared her interest with the Cabinet Office.

Mr Barrowman said the company had made profits of approximately one-third on the £203m contracts – approximately £67m. Some of the money, he confirmed for the first time, was transferred to the Keristal Trust.