Retail boost as Louis Vuitton doubles Edinburgh store

Shop expands

Doubling up: Louis Vuitton in Multrees Walk

Luxury accessories company Louis Vuitton has offered a welcome boost to the retail sector by expanding its store in Edinburgh’s style district.

The designer retailer has more than doubled the size of its outlet in fashionable Multrees Walk from 3,072 sq ft to over 6,500 sq ft.

Opening in Edinburgh over 20 years ago, Louis Vuitton was the second store to open in the pedestrianised street which has 250,000 sq ft of retail featuring a number of luxury chains including Harvey Nicols, Burberry and Mulberry.

It has invested in expanding the store on the back of the recovery in international travel and tourism and a demand from international students. Edinburgh is its only Scottish location.

Louis Vuitton’s expanded store

Adam Stone, UK head of retail asset management at Nuveen, which owns property in the street and in the nearby St James Quarter, said: “Multrees Walk has become home to many leading and exclusive fashion brands, and we are proud to announce the next chapter for Louis Vuitton.

“As one of our first retailers to open, to see Louis Vuitton trade so successfully to the point where they decided to upsize their store and expand their product offering in Edinburgh is fantastic and testament to the strong trading environment offered by Multrees Walk.

“We look forward to continuing to evolve the retail offering by welcoming further high-end luxury retailers in the near future.”