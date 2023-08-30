Public names unfinished CalMac ferry Glen Rosa

Vessel vote

Artist’s impression of Glen Rosa

One of Scotland’s unfinished ferries may have come in for some colourful language but now has an official name.

It will be known as MV Glen Rosa, or Gleann Ruasaidh in Gaelic, after securing 52% of the 4,844 votes in a public competition.

The vessel, along with MV Glen Sannox, is currently under construction in Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow), and both ferries are due to serve Arran.

MV Glen Rosa is due to begin carrying passengers in March next year after the launch date was further delayed by health and safety changes.

Glen Rosa is a glen near Goat Fell on Arran. The other proposed names were Glen Cloy, a small valley on the east coast of the island, and Claymore, from the Gaelic claidheam-mor, meaning ‘great sword.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), said: “The public’s response to the naming of Hull 802 has been fantastic to see, and I’d like to thank everyone for taking the time to vote.

“Though we are disappointed in the delay to launching the vessel reported by Fergusons last week, we understand that the priority is ensuring that the newly named MV Glen Rosa achieves Maritime and Coastguard (MCA) approval.

“We continue to work closely with the team at Ferguson Marine and can see great progress being made towards the delivery of both MV Glen Sannox and MV Glen Rosa.”

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “We are very much looking forward to MV Glen Rosa and MV Glen Sannox joining our fleet. These vessels will provide much-needed resilience to the Arran community, and to the network as a whole.”

MV Glen Rosa will be one of six vessels due to join the CMAL fleet before the end of 2025, following a commitment of £695m from the Scottish Government for the years 2021- 2026.

The 102-metre dual fuel ferries will be able to operate on both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine diesel.

he ships are designed to carry 127 cars or 16 HGVs, or a combination of both.