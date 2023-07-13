Lovell sponsors Lanarkshire business award

Social impact

Business award finalists 2023

Lovell Partnerships has been announced as category sponsor in this year’s Lanarkshire Business Excellence Awards, hosted by North and South Lanarkshire Councils.

The developer behind the new Glow Garren development, on the site of the former Signify (formerly Philips) lighting factory in Hamilton, is co-sponsoring the Lanarkshire Community Impact Award, with its sister company, Morgan Sindall Construction.

Lovell staff recently attended an event to meet those vying for the prizes and to present them with their finalist certificates.

This year, four brilliant community-facing organisations have qualified for the final round of judging, which is now under way.

Climate Action Strathaven, which hosts Strathaven Climate Week, seeks to raise awareness of the reality of climate change in the Strathaven area.

Larkhall and District Volunteer Group aims to promote the well-being of the community in South Lanarkshire, using methods such as its community fridge and community fund.

MorphFit Gentle Movement Project, provides inclusive and accessible exercise plans to help promote healthy lifestyles, particularly among the ageing population.

Motherwell Football Club Community Trust is the charitable body associated with Motherwell Football Club and works to use football, and the loyalty surrounding the Fir Park club, to bring positive change to the local community.

Lovell is committed to playing a key role in the Lanarkshire business community and to promoting its success and diversity, in line with the aims of the awards, and sends its most sincere congratulations to all the finalists.

The award was chosen for sponsorship as it aligns entirely with Lovell Partnerships guiding principle of leaving a social impact where they work by working with local businesses communities to create jobs and training opportunities.

Recently, Lovell launched the sale of properties at its new Glow Garren site in Hamilton, which boasts 163 new homes, 40 of which are affordable housing for South Lanarkshire Council. The site comprises three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes which are now ready for occupation.

By bringing this exciting new development to the community in Hamilton, and working with businesses across region, Lovell aims to be part of a growing and dynamic Lanarkshire where everyone can succeed.

The Lanarkshire Business Excellence Awards are one of the longest established business awards in Scotland, promoting and celebrating the success and diversity of the Lanarkshire business community.

The winners will be announced at an awards dinner on Friday 1 September in Motherwell Concert Hall.

Lovell Regional managing director, Kevin McColgan, said: “The Lanarkshire Business Excellence Awards are rightly acknowledged as one of the longest-running and most successful businesses awards in Scotland.

“At Lovell, we’re proud to be playing our part to support the awards and in particular the prize for having the most positive impact on the community.

“Lovell sends our congratulations to all the finalists and wishes them the very best of luck in the final.”

David Booth, South Lanarkshire Council’s Executive Director of Community and Enterprise Resources, said: “The annual Lanarkshire Business Excellence Awards are a fantastic opportunity for organisations working in our area to showcase the quality and excellence of the local business sector.

“The awards are a great way of acknowledging the achievements of the wide range of businesses operating across Lanarkshire.

“Without the sponsors the awards night simply could not take place. So, a big thank you to Lovell for sponsoring the Most Positive Impact on the Community award.”

This article appears under the terms of the DB Direct service