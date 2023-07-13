Leisure

MacLennan takes lead role for university hotels

By a Daily Business reporter | July 13, 2023

Edinburgh University’s Hospitality & Events Collection has appointed Gavin MacLennan as group general manager.

Mr MacLennan, whose 30-year career has included top venues such as The Balmoral and Edinburgh Grand, will become the strategic lead across the university’s four hotels and serviced apartments: The Scott, The Scholar, KM Hotel, and KM Apartments.

He said: “The University of Edinburgh is a globally renowned brand synonymous with excellence, which is also mirrored through its commercial activities.”

Lyndsay Wilkie, director of business development, said: “Gavin’s appointment as group general manager marks another major step in our plans to elevate our hotel operations after our recent rebrand and refurbishment work on our multiple properties.”

