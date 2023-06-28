Expansion

Voxblock audiobooks hiring as sales surge

| June 28, 2023
Rebecca Lundgren and Tom Williams

Children’s audiobooks producer Voxblock has begun hiring as it hopes to build on last year’s bumper festive sales.

The Edinburgh-based business, founded by Rebecca Lundgren and Tom Williams, saw sales increase by 477% last Christmas. Monthly sales of the screen-free player have trebled since the start of the year.

It has hired experienced marketer, Helen Singleton, who most recently worked as part of the senior leadership team at a top online e-learning business, taking the business from start-up to successful exit. 

Niamh Paterson, an English Literature graduate with a publishing background garnered from work experience at Penguin Random House, has also joined the team to head up customer satisfaction and further accelerate growth. 

Voxblock is at the forefront of a new breed of audiobooks designed to entertain children whilst simultaneously promoting learning and advancing literacy skills. Voxblock is not only screen-free but is also wifi, download and set up free – making it super easy for children to listen independently.

The global audiobook market is a fast growing sector. The overall market is predicted to grow by over 24% annually (Deloitte, 2020) with the fastest growth being reported in the children’s segment.

Presently the UK accounts for 10% of the global audiobook market and is in its seventh year of consecutive growth (Neilson, 2020).

Developed and assembled in Scotland, Voxblock is committed to sustainability and has created a life-long product that can be repaired, recycled and redeployed. The audiobooks are made from 97% recycled materials with plastic free packaging that is 100% recyclable.

