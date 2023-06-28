Voxblock audiobooks hiring as sales surge

Expansion

Rebecca Lundgren and Tom Williams

Children’s audiobooks producer Voxblock has begun hiring as it hopes to build on last year’s bumper festive sales.

The Edinburgh-based business, founded by Rebecca Lundgren and Tom Williams, saw sales increase by 477% last Christmas. Monthly sales of the screen-free player have trebled since the start of the year.

It has hired experienced marketer, Helen Singleton, who most recently worked as part of the senior leadership team at a top online e-learning business, taking the business from start-up to successful exit.

Niamh Paterson, an English Literature graduate with a publishing background garnered from work experience at Penguin Random House, has also joined the team to head up customer satisfaction and further accelerate growth.

Voxblock is at the forefront of a new breed of audiobooks designed to entertain children whilst simultaneously promoting learning and advancing literacy skills. Voxblock is not only screen-free but is also wifi, download and set up free – making it super easy for children to listen independently.

The global audiobook market is a fast growing sector. The overall market is predicted to grow by over 24% annually (Deloitte, 2020) with the fastest growth being reported in the children’s segment.

Presently the UK accounts for 10% of the global audiobook market and is in its seventh year of consecutive growth (Neilson, 2020).

Developed and assembled in Scotland, Voxblock is committed to sustainability and has created a life-long product that can be repaired, recycled and redeployed. The audiobooks are made from 97% recycled materials with plastic free packaging that is 100% recyclable.