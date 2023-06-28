Company Bakery expands to Eskmills campus

New home

Eskmills Head of Growth, Nicole Pyper (centre) with bakery staff

A bakery which supplies some of Scotland’s top delis, cafes, restaurants and hotels is making a six figure investment in relocating to East Lothian’s largest serviced business campus.

Company Bakery will become a key focal point at Eskmills in Musselburgh after outgrowing its west Edinburgh premises.

It will put down new roots at the thriving business campus which is home to more than 70 businesses, including high growth Nasdaq-listed microchip developer Allegro, online education pioneer IDI, and the weddings & events company Hickory.

Company Bakery, which produces more than 10,000 loaves and pastries a week, will be able to increase production at the 6,000 sq ft site – with staff numbers expected to increase from the current 26.

Eskmills consists of 10 historic buildings and is located on the site of the former fishing net manufacturer J W Stuart. More than 500 are employed on the modern office campus working in tourism, tech, design, health, finance, land and property management, training and charities, and onsite facilities include a conference and events centre, a gym, and Crolla’s Italian Kitchen.

Company Bakery hopes to offer a more formal retail offering at Eskmills pending planning approval.

Nicole Pyper, marketing manager at Eskmills, said: “The Ivanhoe building is a recent addition to the Eskmills estate and we think we have found the ideal tenant as Company will be a focal point around which our community will thrive and grow.

Company Bakery was founded in 2017 by four friends who shared the view that they could not source quality bread products they needed for their respective businesses.

The owners include Amy and Duncan Findlater of Smith & Gertrude wine bars in Stockbridge and Portobello; chef Ben Reade, formerly of the Edinburgh Food Studio; and Hollie Love Reid, owner of Nice Times Bakery in Morrison Street and Lovecrumbs in West Port, both Edinburgh.

Ms Findlater said: “We’ve been looking for over a year for the ideal spot where we can have more space and really set up for the long haul and we have found it at Eskmills. It’s important for us to be an active part of the community and to be accessible to trade and retail customers and we are confident we can replicate what we have achieved in Edinburgh at our new home in Musselburgh.

“While we are predominantly a wholesale business, our market shop grew out of the Covid pandemic when restaurants were closed, but people still wanted to buy our products, so Eskmills gives us the chance to develop more of a front-facing customer brand. We hope that once the appropriate approvals are in place, that we can open a retail shop with an attractive café element to it.”

Company’s clients include IJ Mellis, The Refillery, and Root Down as well as premium hospitality operators such as The Balmoral, Gleneagles, Prestonfield House Hotel, and the new Virgin Hotel in Edinburgh. Restaurant clients include Martin Wishart, The Witchery, Heron, and Graeme Cheevers’ Michelin-starred Unalome in Glasgow.