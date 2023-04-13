Lyon stepping down from airports group

HIAL change

Stepping down: Inglis Lyon (pic: HIAL)

Inglis Lyon, managing director of Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) is step down from his role this summer, 18 years after joining the group.

HIAL is a private limited company wholly owned by the Scottish government and responsible for the management and operation of 11 regional airports at Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick John O’Groats.

It has connections to Amsterdam, London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Manchester.

Board chair Lorna Jack said: “We wish Inglis well as he prepares for the next chapter in his life. He leaves a very capable senior management team and the HIAL board is now focussed on recruiting the next person to lead the organisation.”

Mr Lyon said: “I have worked with a fantastic team throughout my time at HIAL. I could not be prouder of my colleagues and their commitment to their communities, particularly during the pandemic when amongst much uncertainty they didn’t miss a beat and lifeline services continued.

“I have been very fortunate to meet and work with superb colleagues across the company, numerous HIAL board members, government officials and ministers and local community partners.

“However, after 18 years’ service, I’ve reached that time of life when it is time to pass the baton on and give someone the opportunity to hold the keys to what I consider to be the best job in the Highlands and Islands and take HIAL to the next level.”

There was no word on a successor.