McGill’s returns to profit after year of investment

Bus growth

Ralph Roberts, foreground with Sandy and James Easdale

Bus operator, McGill’s Group, owned by the billionaire brothers Sandy and James Easdale, has posted a return to profit and a growth in revenue after a year of investment across the company.

Profit before tax for the year ending 28 December 2025 came in at £6.03m following a £730,000 loss in the previous year. Operating profit was £9.1m from £1.6m, while turnover rose to £117.9m against £104.8m.

Chairman Ralph Roberts, said the results reflect “a more settled operating environment and the benefits of the investment we have made in the business”.

A chief factor in the turnaround was the investment in recruitment and training after the Covid pandemic which had led to a shortage of labour.

“That work is now delivering results,” he said. “As staffing levels have normalised, we have been able to provide a more consistent service and response to growing passenger demand.

“Over the past five years, we have expanded the group and invested substantially in our fleet, our depots and our people. Alongside acquisitions, we have focused on improving existing services and building a business that can sustain that growth over the longer term.”

In 2025 the firm invested more than £20 million in 42 new electric buses and the charging infrastructure to support them.

“These are significant commitments which improve the experience for passengers and help prepare the business for the future,” said Mr Roberts.

“It is encouraging to see that investment reflected in higher revenue and improved financial performance. Our focus remains on running reliable services, supporting our employees and making further improvements that encourage more people to travel with us.”

The company had an average of 1,469 employees across the group during the period, up from 1,360 in 2024, an increase of 109 (8%).

Highlights during the year included the acquisition of private coach hire business Prentice Westwood and achieving 97% overall satisfaction in the annual Your Bus Journey survey, placing the

company at the top of the UK operator table. The Ggoup operated 99.5% of scheduled mileage each day.

The group has depots in Greenock, Inchinnan, Johnstone, Dundee, Larbert, Balfron, Livingston, Aberdeen and Inverness. It also owns Xplore Dundee and First Scotland East, Midland Bluebird and Big Bus Edinburgh.

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