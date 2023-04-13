SNIB backs CMS firm Forrit’s expansion

Software deal

Peter Proud, left, with Jimmy Williamson, Scottish National Investment Bank executive director

Content management system developer Forrit will expand its operation after receiving £5 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank.

The funding will allow the Edinburgh headquartered company to expand its workforce and target new markets.

Established in 2014, Forrit’s CMS software is used by globally-renowned businesses to enhance customer experience, guarantee high levels of online security, and enable more efficient management of cloud-based web estates for enterprise clients.

The Bank’s backing will see the creation of 15 jobs. The company will also strengthen its relationship with Microsoft as a ‘Preferred Solution’ and trusted Microsoft Partner.

Forrit CEO, Peter Proud, said: “While to date we have self-funded our growth through client engagements, as we take Forrit to the next level, now felt like the right time for us to seek external institutional funding.

“This investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank will help us to expand our presence not only in Scotland but also to expand into new markets across the UK and beyond.

“We are incredibly proud of our Scottish roots, so working with another Scottish organisation was extremely important as both parties are focused on benefitting Scotland.”

To date, the Scottish National Investment Bank has invested £97.9m in projects.