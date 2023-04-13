Update:

Software deal

SNIB backs CMS firm Forrit’s expansion

| April 13, 2023

Peter Proud, left, with Jimmy Williamson, Scottish National Investment Bank executive director

Content management system developer Forrit will expand its operation after receiving £5 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank.

The funding will allow the Edinburgh headquartered company to expand its workforce and target new markets.

Established in 2014, Forrit’s CMS software is used by globally-renowned businesses to enhance customer experience, guarantee high levels of online security, and enable more efficient management of cloud-based web estates for enterprise clients.

The Bank’s backing will see the creation of 15 jobs. The company will also strengthen its relationship with Microsoft as a ‘Preferred Solution’ and trusted Microsoft Partner.

Forrit CEO, Peter Proud, said: “While to date we have self-funded our growth through client engagements, as we take Forrit to the next level, now felt like the right time for us to seek external institutional funding.

“This investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank will help us to expand our presence not only in Scotland but also to expand into new markets across the UK and beyond.  

“We are incredibly proud of our Scottish roots, so working with another Scottish organisation was extremely important as both parties are focused on benefitting Scotland.”

To date, the Scottish National Investment Bank has invested £97.9m in projects.

, , News, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Joe Biden in Belfast

US-UK trade talks won’t begin until 2025

Joe Biden speaking in Belfast Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal between the US andRead More

Craig Gordon

MP presses TV bosses on Scotland matches

Scotland viewers want to see the national team on live TV Broadcasters and Scottish footballRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.