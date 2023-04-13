Optima Partners in AI deal with US firm

Customer focus

Alan Crawley: powerhouse

Scottish business consultancy Optima Partners has teamed up with California-based H2O.ai to seek out ways of using artificial intelligence to improve customer service.

The two organisations will work together on credit risk, fraud and challenges facing financial services organisations.

Alan Crawley, chief executive at Edinburgh-headquartered Optima, said: “Together, we can be a powerhouse for businesses looking to evolve, adapt, progress and succeed as they embrace the power of advanced AI and machine learning to better serve their customers.”

Rod Hamlin, a senior figure in business development at H2O.ai, said: “Financial services data brings a host of unique challenges from a scale, security, and compliance standpoint that automated AI and machine learning applications are particularly well-suited for.”